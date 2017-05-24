43,400 kids' light-up spinner toys recalled

- Hobby Lobby is recalling about 43,400 children’s battery-powered, light-up spinner toys sold in two themes: Easter and July 4th. The spinners are powered by three LR44 coin cell batteries.

The problem is a report of a 14-month-old child who ingested the battery. An x-ray was conducted and the battery passed through.

The Easter-themed toys were sold in blue with a pink bunny on the dome and yellow with a yellow and orange chicken on the dome.

The July 4th spinners are red with white stars painted on the blue dome.

“Hobby Lobby” and item number 9130033 or 9130082 is printed on the spinner handle.

The items were sold at Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide from February to April for about $5.

The feds say consumers should immediately take the recalled spinners away from children and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby or Mardel store.

Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

You can get more information by calling Hobby Lobby at 800-326-7931 between 9am and 6pm Monday through Friday, or click here to reach them online.