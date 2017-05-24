Man breaks into store through ceiling, can't escape same way

Suspected thief falling to ground, courtesy New Orleans Police Department via Storyful

- Police are looking for the man seen on surveillance video having a hard time.

They say he broke into a New Orleans clothing store by climbing through the ceiling.

FOX affiliate WVUE reports he lowered himself inside on what looked to be a wire or rope.

Police released surveillance video showing the man falling through the ceiling to enter the store.

It happened overnight last month, activating the burglar alarm.

(What looks like another man is believed to be a mannequin.)

Then, he tried to leave the same way, but was unsuccessful.

He keeps trying to exit through the ceiling.

Video shows the man ransacking the store to escape.

Near the end of the video, he gets back into the ceiling, but he crashes down to the floor.

Eventually, he got out through a door.