Graco recalling 25,494 car seats that failed federal inspection

- The car seat maker Graco is recalling the harness restraints on select My Ride 65 convertible car seats. The seats affected were manufactured back over the summer of 2014 and sold in the U.S.

According to Graco, “In accordance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration evaluates the restraint system compliance including the individual components of the car seat, and the complete car seat, in a dynamic crash simulation.”

Specifically, the company admits, “During a test of the individual harness restraint component, the webbing on certain My Ride 65 convertible car seats did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength.”

Then, it may not keep your child restrained.

Graco is notifying consumers who may be impacted and is providing, free of charge, replacement kits with new harness restraints and installation instructions.

It says while waiting for a replacement kit, consumers may continue to use the My Ride 65 convertible car seats.

These are the car seats affected:

Graco My Ride TM 65 Model Numbers Affected Manufacturing Date Range AND Webbing Tag Code 2014/06 1908152 7/23/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813074 6/20/2014 through 7/27/2014 1872691 5/16/2014 through 8/1/2014 1853478 7/11/2014 through 7/27/2014 1871689 7/5/2014 through 7/24/2014 1877535 5/26/2014 through 7/27/2014 1813015 7/3/2014 through 7/24/2014 1794334 5/20/2014 through 7/15/2014 Model numbers in the affected manufacturing date range that do not have a webbing tag code of “2014/06” are NOT affected by the recall.

There are 25,494 car seats being recalled. They cost between $119 and $199, and were sold between May 16 and Aug. 1, 2014. No injuries have been reported.

Click here for more information on whether your car seat is affected.