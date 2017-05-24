Fraternity offering reward after arson at its house

Related Headlines Early morning Glassboro house fire ruled arson

- The fire that severely damaged a Rowan University fraternity house last week has been ruled arson. Now, the fraternity is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

It happened at the Phi Psi house in the 400 block of Hamilton Road in Glassboro, N.J., where several members of the fraternity lived.

Heavy flames spread through the two-story house shortly after 4:30am.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, three people inside escaped and there were no injuries. Several vehicles were damaged in the fire, and there have been no arrests.

Also, the house had been leased from its owner for years as a residence for Phi Psi members.

The exact cause of the fire has not been released.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Det. Anthony Garbarino of the GCPO at 856-384-5619, or Det. Jack Manning of the Glassboro PD at 856-881-1501 x88209.

Also, click here to email or click here to submit a tip anonymously.