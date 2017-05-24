Video shows South Florida teacher kissing student

- Florida police have now released surveillance video of a teacher kissing his student on the lips.

Brian Kornbluth, a fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy Charter School in Florida, has pleaded guilty to a charge of kissing his students in the classroom.

A male student told police that he and his sister went to Kornbluth’s classroom to get gummy bears and the teacher kissed them both on the lips. A surveillance video caught Kornbluth kissing the 10-year-old boy.

Kornbluth admitted to kissing the boy, but denied kissing the girl.

According to his attorney, Kornbluth is not currently working as a teacher. However, he is able to teach on probation and hopes to continue doing so.