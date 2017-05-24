Police: Man shot by someone he was walking with

- Police found a shooting victim in North Philadelphia while they were parked at 29th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Authorities say shortly after midnight Wednesday, they heard a single gunshot coming from the east.

They looked around, heard a woman yell, “He’s on the ground,” and saw the victim laying on the sidewalk at 2700 N. Dover Street.

He’d been shot and bleeding from his head, and unresponsive.

Thursday, police report the victim -- who was said to be 40 -- is in extremely critical condition.

Later, they learned he was walking with someone else in the 2700 block of N. Dover Street, one shot was heard, and that other person ran through an alley toward Newkirk Street.