Man, 23, killed after being shot multiple times

- The 23-year-old man shot Tuesday evening in Olney has died.

Police say 23-year-old Benjamin Drains was in a rear driveway on the 200 block of W. Widener Street, at N. Mascher Street, at about 7:40pm when they found him, and said he appeared to be shot multiple times in his torso.

Drains was taken to the hospital in critical condition by pronounced dead just after 10:30pm.

Police say they later learned a man in a gray sweatshirt had approached Drains, pulled out a firearm and began shooting. That man got away, and there are no arrests or a motive at this time.