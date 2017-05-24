Police search for hit-and-run driver in Allentown

- Police say they are searching for a driver who hit a teen and took off in the Lehigh Valley. That teen is OK, but his mom tells us she's shocked something like this could happen.

16-year-old Nicolas Vega is still recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bike three weeks ago. The teen says he was on the sidewalk at the intersection of Roth and Sumner in Allentown about 4:15 p.m. when a woman driver cutting through a parking lot waved for him to go ahead but then hit the gas. According to Nicolas, after he was hit the woman said sorry and just took off.

Nicolas' mom can't believe anyone could run down a child and just leave them. This mother is on a mission to find who is responsible. She has went to nearby businesses looking for surveillance pictures of the car. Police however cannot confirm the hit-and-run vehicle only saying it's a sedan and silver in color.

Police are hoping the driver does the right thing and turns themselves in. According to Nicolas, the driver was blonde and had two children in the car.

Anyone who has information on the driver is being asked to contact Allentown police.