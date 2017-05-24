Police: Woman attacked in Wilmington park

- Police say a woman was attacked in a Wilmington, Delaware, park. It's the same park where another woman was assaulted a few months ago.

Elle Murray just one of the people exercising tonight in the Wilmington Park where a 22-year-old woman was grabbed Tuesday by a man who tried to rob her.

"Was just talking on the phone with my friend, I was like, I'm going to go on a run down by the river. She was like, "be careful. So I was like, I'll be fine," she said.

Police say the woman on the walking path in the park South Park Drive and North West Street in Wilmington when a man grabbed her, they struggled, she fell, the man attempted to rob her.

All of it happened before 3 p.m. Tuesday in board daylight.

Thankfully, someone came to help the woman but the man got away . People who workout here daily are shocked.

It's the same park where police say a man tried to rape a 28-year-old woman who went for a run back in February. She fought off the attacker who robbed her before running off.