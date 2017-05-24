Police: Driver with suspended license charged in hit-and-run school bus crash

- Police say a driver with a suspended license has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in East Lampeter Township that injured a school bus full of students.

Investigators say the white Chevy Malibu, with damage to its front bumper and fender, allegedly driven at the time of the May 17 crash on Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) is in police custody. According to police, the driver was 46-year-old James P. Irvin III, of Norristown. Police say he was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday evening, Irvin, through an attorney, contacted East Lampeter Township police. Police contacted Irvin at his parents' home where the 2002 Malibu also was located. Irvin was charged Wednesday with 35 total counts. He surrendered, with an attorney, Wednesday afternoon. Bail has been set at $100,000, which was not posted.

Police say Irvin is charged with 16 counts of leaving scene of an accident involving personal injury/death (2 felonies, 14 misdemeanors); 16 counts of leaving scene of an accident involving personal injury/death while no properly licensed (2 felonies, 14 misdemeanors); 1 count of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident involving property; and 2 summary citations for driving on a suspended license and travel lane violation.

Irvin has a Norristown address, but had been staying at his parents' home in Lancaster Township for the past several months.

According to investigators, evidence indicates Irvin caused the crash by attempting to pass a pair of wide-load tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles while headed east on Lincoln Highway East, near Route 896.

Police say as the school bus, carrying 14 Lancaster Mennonite School students and a driver, approached from the westbound lane, Irvin veered back into the east lane, striking an escort vehicle, causing that vehicle to veer into the bus.

The bus then struck a tractor-trailer load then tipped on its side. The 14 students on board and the 65-year-old male driver were injured. One student, a 6-year-old boy, remains hospitalized. The driver of the escort vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the Malibu fled east on Lincoln Highway East after the crash.

Since then, police released to the public surveillance video and still images of the vehicle sought. Investigators credit the public - and media coverage - which prompted approximately 100 tips.