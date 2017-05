- Police are responding to an armed robbery in progress at the CVS along Baltimore Avenue in Media, Pa.

The robbery was reported around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A SWAT team has the building surrounded and police choppers are searching for at least one robber. A K-9 from Chester has been called in to scene.

So far, there's no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.