British angry, threatening to stop sharing bomb info with US

- British police arrested two more people and searched a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the concert bombing that left 22 people dead, as British authorities complained bitterly Thursday about investigation leaks blamed on U.S. officials.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to raise the issue with President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels. She said she plans to "make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure."

British officials are particularly angry that photos detailing evidence about the bomb used in the Manchester attack were published in The New York Times, although it is not clear that the newspaper obtained the photos from U.S. officials.

May also said Thursday that progress is being made in the Manchester bombing investigation noted the national threat level remains critical -- meaning another attack may be imminent.

Speaking after a meeting of the government's COBRA crisis committee, May said "the public should remain vigilant."