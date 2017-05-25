Jurors to review more evidence, then deliberate in Creato murder trial

- Jurors will be back, Thursday morning, reviewing evidence and then returning to deliberations in the murder trial of a South Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son.

They may start by again listening to a conversation secretly recorded by the boy's mother that they'd asked to hear before they were sent home on Wednesday.

David 'DJ' Creato maintains his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile away.

Prosecutors say Creato had the motive to kill his son, but Creato's lawyer argued prosecutors didn't show he was guilty.