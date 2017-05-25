On and off rain, all day Thursday

- It’s probably raining where you are and will probably keep raining, on and off, all day.

The ground is wet so be careful on the roads.

The Phillies are set to play at 1:05pm. It'll be cloudy and cool. FOX 29’s Sue Serio is predicting 63 degrees with showers but also peeks of sun. There may be a rain delay.

A warm front will be coming through so there’s also the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday night’s high tide on the ocean should be between 7:45 and 8:45pm and there’s a marginal risk of tidal flooding.

High temperatures should be in the 70s over the next seven days.

Thursday should make 72, and Friday and Saturday should make the upper 70s.

For Memorial Day weekend, there’s a chance of showers Sunday night into Monday, and the chance of a storm on Monday.