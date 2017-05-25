Couple arrested after toddler dies from "wrestling moves"

- A Missouri couple was arrested in the death of a 2-year-old girl after the mother's boyfriend performed “wrestling moves” on the toddler, police said.

Jefferson County police accused Cheyenne Cook, 19, and Richard Gamache Jr., 24, of "torturing" the child, Fox 2 Now reported.

Police responded to an EMS call on May 16 to assist with a child having seizures. The toddler was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

Gamache has been charged with abuse and neglect of a child, and was held on a cash bond of $500,000. Cook has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and held on a cash bond of $25,000.

Police report that Gamache did a WWE-style move on the 2-year-old, who showed clear signs of trauma.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marshak released a statement saying that the child was tortured. He said, “Our prayers are with 'AC' and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation.”

According to authorities, digital evidence was discovered that showed the abuse. The evidence had been transmitted between Gamache and Cook.

The couple even reportedly attempted to cover up the abuse. Gamache had reportedly been causing harm to the child prior to this incident as well.