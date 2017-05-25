Family of boy found wandering street alone comes forward

- Police announced they found the family of this little boy who was found alone, earlier Thursday morning.

Wilmington police said he was wondering in the area of 5th and Lombard streets at about 9:10am.

Now, they say, “The preliminary investigation indicates that the child wandered from his residence prior being located by police.

"The Wilmington Police Department would like to thank the media and citizens for their assistance in quickly helping us locate the family.”