Delaware man arrested here for murder in NY

- A murder suspect from Schenectady, NY, is under arrest in his home state of Delaware.

Wilmington Police say detectives from their Criminal Investigations Division had been working with their counterparts in Schenectady and the New York State Police with a murder that happened in the Capital Region on Nov. 19, 2016.

The investigation turned up Joevany Luna, 42 of Wilmington, as a suspect.

Tuesday, Schenectady police put out an arrest warrant for Luna, charging him with murder.

That same day, Wilmington police stopped him as a passenger in a vehicle in the 1300 block of E. 12 Street.

Police arrested Luna without incident and booked him for being a fugitive from another state.

He’s at the Howard Young Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million cash bail.