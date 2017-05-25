Restaurant workers scramble after deadly explosion outside

Courtesy Facebook/Metta Xiong via Storyful

- It definitely wasn’t an average day of work for employees at a Panda Express in California. A tragedy was happening outside.

The workers scrambled to safety after a tanker truck carrying gasoline overturned and exploded right outside their restaurant.

It happened Tuesday, between Sacramento and Fresno.

California Highway Patrol officials told TV station KFSN the driver of the tanker was likely going too fast off the ramp, causing the truck to flip.

That driver was killed.