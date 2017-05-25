Vet clinic wants to hire a full-time "cat cuddler"

- A veterinary clinic in Dublin is seeking someone to serve as a full-time cat cuddler.

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery wants someone to help console cats that are nervous about visiting the clinic, according to Huffington Post.

On their website, they state that some qualifications are “gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time” and “an ability to understand different types of purring,” among others.

According to Veterinarian Aoife Caulfield, the cat cuddler will most likely earn around 20,000 to 25,000 euros, which is equal to about $22,000 to $28,000 per year.

“By helping the cat and the owner to be as relaxed and comfortable as possible when they come to visit, we give our patients the best chance of receiving high-quality health care and continuing to engage with us,” Caulfield told Huffington Post.

Caulfield says the position has already gotten hundreds of applicants from around the world.