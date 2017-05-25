WATCH: Nonverbal girl interacts with first friend

Credit: Shannon Sommers

- A video of a little girl with special needs and her first friend is simply adorable and teaches an important lesson.

Shannon Sommers' daughter Carly Jade, is in sixth grade and is nonverbal, but like every little girl her age she wants friends and to be accepted. Carly shows her feelings with gestures and sounds.

Shannon says because of her special needs Carly Jade is often overlooked. Her classmate Zoe wants to make sure Carly Jade feels included. Zoe has taken her under her wings.

Her mom says they wanted to share the video to show everyone just how important it is to treat everyone equal.

Watch the two in the adorable video above.