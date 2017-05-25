Cherry Hill police search for missing woman

- The Cherry Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old woman.

According to police, Carly Nunemaker was last seen on foot in the 1800 block of Rt. 70 East in Cherry Hill around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Carly is described as a white female, 5' 9", 120 pounds with dyed red hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black pants and a dark colored rain jacket. It is unknown if she has access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 665-1200.