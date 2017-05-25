Sunscreen dispensers to be installed throughout Philadelphia

- Philadelphia became the first sun smart city working to strike out melanoma. Sunscreen dispensers will start popping up throughout Philadelphia, including Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies great Mike Schmidt, who battled stage 3 melanoma, came up with the idea. He took the idea to the city and partnered with the Phillies, independence Blue Cross and the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation.

There are already dispensers around city hall, on Kelly Drive and starting Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Sunday will be Melanoma Awareness Day and Schmidt will throw out the first pitch. He hopes these dispensers can be all over the city, including at the city's pools.