Local 71-year-old woman goes to prom

- A local 71-year-old woman had a very special night-- she headed to prom.

When Charlotte Burkett descended the stairs of her North Philly rowhome her friends and family erupted in cheers.

It's Ben Franklin High School's prom night and for the woman they call Miss Bootsie it was more than a half century in the making. Burkett graduated from Ben Franklin just a couple of months ago. Back in 1960, she had dropped out of Simon Gratz in her junior year when she became pregnant with her first daughter, Antoinette.

Miss Bootsie's date for the evening was 47-year-old Arthur Stinson who is a longtime family friend.

They arrived at the I.A.T.S.E. ballroom shortly after eight. She was a vision in violet.

Before long they were dancing the night away. For Charlotte this "deferred dream date" was everything she had hoped for

Now this proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and high school graduate has experienced all that she missed. As for Mr. Stinson and his intentions for the evening?

"We're not coming home at an appropriate hour," he said with a smile.

When informed of her date's "plans," Charlotte burst into laughter.

"I don't think so!"

