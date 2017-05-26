Girl rescues 4-year-old neighbor from aduction

(INSIDE EDITION) - A 12-year-old girl is the hero of her Wisconsin neighborhood after she fearlessly faced down a man trying to lead away a 4-year-old girl who lives next door, authorities said.

Caylee Carr was outside playing with a group of kids when Jada Miller saw the little girl being grabbed by the man who lives across the street, according to Jeff Carr, Caylee’s dad.

“He’s been a problem before,” Carr told InsideEdition.com of Benjamin Spasogevich-Lee, 27, who lives in an apartment building across the road in Kenosha.

“He’s just really creepy,” Carr said.

Jada saw Caylee being walked down the street, and bolted from her front door, Carr said. She grabbed the small girl by the stomach and pulled her away, Carr said.

“Come on, Caylee, we’re going home,” Jada said. Caylee turned to the man and said, “I’ll be right back,” her dad recounted. Jada looked at Spasogevich-Lee and said, “No, she won’t.”

Other neighborhood children alerted Caylee’s parents, who were inside the house.

Carr said he didn’t hesitate to call police. Spasogevich-Lee was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and abducting a child. He is being held in lieu of an all-cash $15,000 bond, authorities said.

He insisted he had done nothing wrong, Carr said.

Carr said the man told police he lives with his mother, but Carr said, “I’ve never actually seen her."

Since he moved into the family-dominated neighborhood three months ago, Spasogevich-Lee has approached the local kids several times, but never when adults were present, Carr said.

When police arrived last week after the alleged abduction, Carr said a neighborhood boy told officers the man had previously approached a group of children and started talking about rape and sex.

READ MORE