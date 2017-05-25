Starburst and Skittles get spicy with 'Sweet Heat' flavors

FOX NEWS - The candy aisle is about to get a fiery twist.

Wrigley just announced its newest, and perhaps most unusual, creation-- "Sweet Heat" flavored Skittles and Starburst, a spicy version of the classic fruity candies, People reports.

The company unveiled the new products Tuesday at the National Confectioners Association’s Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago.

Sweet Heat Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark; Starburst flavors have similar monikers with Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple.

Both candies received a pretty radical package makeover, with a black wrapper emblazoned with orange and red flames.

Wrigley, which makes both Skittles and Starbursts, says the Sweet Heat candies are reflective of the public's growing obsession with sweet and spicy flavor combinations.

“From flavors like honey sriracha to mango chipotle, confectioners and snack manufacturers both are increasingly turning to sweet to balance out hot, spicy or tangy flavors,” Susan Whiteside, vice-president of public relations and marketing communications for the National Confectioners Association, told Food Business News.

Whiteside added,“We’ve certainly seen some of that in the candy industry before with Red Hots and Atomic Fireball, but this is taking those flavors to the next level and really experimenting with different heat sources as well as different sweet sources.”

If you’re eager to try the new Sweet Heat Skittles and Starburst, you’ll have to wait till December when they hit shelves.

