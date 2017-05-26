PRISON ESCAPE: Van full of Lino Lakes, Minnesota inmates stolen

- One inmate of the Lino Lakes, Minnesota state prison remains at-large after escaping the prison and stealing a van. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, an offender at the MCF-Lino Lakes took control of a 2011 white Ford van with Minnesota license plate 937 EPJ, with multiple offenders in the vehicle.

The inmate at-large has been identified as James Douglas Mitchell. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans and blue button down shirt.

The stolen van has possibly been recovered in north Minneapolis. A warning from Minneapolis police advises anyone from Penn Avenue to Thomas Avenue, and Dowling Avenue to 42nd Avenue to stay in their homes and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

The 5 inmates who were initially in the stolen van have been identified as James Douglas Mitchell, Kevin Ladell Mitchell, Dylan Cantrell Bathke, Paul Jerome Thunder and Mitchell Dale Saltzman.

This is a developing story. Updates will be issued. The public should not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911. WATCH LIVE CHOPPER VIDEO

MCF-Lino Lakes is a medium-security and minimum-security prison with a population of 1,300 inmates. Lino Lakes is also a site of the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program, which can house 270 offenders.