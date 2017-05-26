Philadelphia police investigate 6-week-old baby's death

- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 6-week-old baby died in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at an apartment on the 5800 block of Willows Avenue in Cobbs Creek.

According to police, the 6-week-old baby boy was found by his parents bleeding from his nose and somehow died. Detectives spent hours investigating the upstairs apartment where sources say the baby lived with his parents.

Philadelphia police say the newborn was found by his parents who took him to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. From there he was airlifted to CHOP and pronounced dead. First responders reported the child having internal bleeding on the brain, lungs and blunt force trauma to the head.