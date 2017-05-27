Woman fatally struck in Bristol hit-and-run

Police are searching for the car and driver that they say hit and killed a woman along Route 13 overnight Saturday.

Bristol borough police said they were dispatched to the scene near Beaver Street around midnight.

According to officials, a woman in her 50s was struck while she was walking in the crosswalk. Police say the driver was traveling southbound on Route 13 when they struck her and kept going.

Witnesses on scene described the car as a dark colored minivan and possibly a Nissan.

Police are asking for the public's assistance to keep an eye out for a car with fresh front end damage.

It is still under investigation if the driver had a green light or if the pedestrian has the right of way to cross.

Bristol police are looking into area surveillance cameras.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.