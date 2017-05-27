2 toddlers die after becoming trapped in hot car

(INSIDE EDITION)--Two children in Texas died after they were locked in a hot car on Friday, according to police.

A 16-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were killed after they became trapped in the vehicle as temperatures rose above 96 degrees in Parker county.

The children’s mother told police that her kids were playing in a room in their home and when she went to check on them they were gone, according to reports.

The mom then searched outside and allegedly found her children locked in the car, police said.

She told police that when she found them, one of the children had her cellphone and car keys. She told police they had allegedly locked themselves inside.

The mom broke a window to rescue the children but both were unresponsive, according to police.

“The question is, can a 2-year-old open a car door and a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old climb inside and lock it," Parker County Sheriff's Capt. Mark Arnett said. "In the course of the investigation, if charges are warranted, I'm sure the district attorney's office will bring them.”