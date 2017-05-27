Police: 19-year-old man shot near playground in New Castle

- New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man with injuries to his upper torso.

It happened Friday evening around 6 p.m. near Surratte Park. Police say officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting nearby.

According to police, the shooting victim went to the Wilmington Emergency Room for treatment moments later.

Several shell casings were found in the roadway and in the parking lot by the playground.

The 19-year-old victim was released from the hospital, but left

Detectives are asking anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to please contact Detective Levy via e-mail at cilevy@nccde.org or New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800.