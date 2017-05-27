2-year-old has fractured skull after brick thrown through car window

(INSIDE EDITION) - A 2-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after she was struck in the head by a brick that was thrown through her family’s car in Detroit, authorities said.

Little Robyn Rivers was traveling with her mother and grandmother when a man ran out in front of their vehicle, dashed back onto the sidewalk and threw a brick at them about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on the I-75 service drive, Detroit Police told reporters.

The brick crashed through the car’s rear window and struck Robyn in the head, fracturing the child’s skull, her mother Barbara Rose said.

“It was just blood pouring out; I didn’t know what it was,” Rose told WDIV-TV. “I thought they had shot my daughter in the head.”

Emergency responders rushed Robyn to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery.

But the resilient toddler’s condition appears to have improved, as she seemed to be alert and talking in a video posted by her mother to social media Thursday.

With her head wrapped in bandages and her neck secured in a brace, Robyn could be seen smiling, talking and counting in a Facebook Live video taken by her mom.

The video showed Rose asking Robyn for a high five and saying, “Thank you Jesus,” as her daughter responded to her cues.

“You mommy’s strong girl!" Rose exclaimed. "You mommy’s strong baby!”

The suspect is described as a thin man with a fade haircut and a thin mustache, according to reports. He is believed to be between the ages of 17 and 21, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, and was reportedly last seen wearing a red hoodie and white pants.

Police said they are also investigating reports of kids throwing rocks, which may be related to Wednesday’s incident.