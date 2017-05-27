1-month-old baby dies after parents leave unattended for 6 hours: Cops

(INSIDE EDITION) - A Florida mother and father are facing charges after cops say they left their baby boy alone for several hours, resulting in his death.

Police in Cocoa charged Superiah Campbell, 19, and Cameron Dowden, 21, on Thursday, each with a count of aggravated manslaughter on a child after their 1-month-old son was found dead May 10.

That afternoon, paramedics responded to a 911 call reporting a child was found not breathing and cold to the touch.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation revealed Campbell and Dowden hadn't checked on the boy for at least six hours prior to his death.

"By failing to check on the child for over six hours, the defendants consciously did an act, or followed a course of conduct that they must have known, or reasonably should have known, was likely to cause death or great bodily harm," Cocoa Police Department Detective Debra Titkanich wrote in an affidavit.

Investigators have not determined an official cause of death, but said the boy appears to have suffocated.

"Both parents showed a reckless disregard for human life," Titkanich said.