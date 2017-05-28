3 people killed in morning fire at North Philadelphia home

Related Headlines Rowhome fire kills 3, leaves 4th in hospital

- Three people have been killed in an early morning house fire in North Philadelphia.

That tragedy was first reported at 6th and Montgomery streets at about 4:40am Sunday.

Capt. William Dixon said the first floor of the three-story home was ablaze, with heavy smoke coming from the second and third floors, when firefighters arrived.

Later, Fire Comm. Adam Thiel confirmed one death: a 9-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The parents told police they got out but two more people were trapped.

Comm. Thiel confirmed their bodies found about 15 minutes later. According to police, the other victims were reportedly a 7-year-old boy and 52-year-old woman.

An adult and child were rescued from the third floor.

Two people of a home next door were evacuated. Dixon described them as stable.

Fire crews are backing off, since the home is not stable. Part of the third floor collapsed into the second floor. L&I is at the scene.

Comm. Thiel says the cause of the fire may never be known due to so much damage.

This fire comes a week after another three people were killed in a fire in Wynnefield.