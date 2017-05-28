Man, woman shot in their heads, killed in home
KENSINGTON (WTXF) - Two people were shot to death inside a Kensington home, Sunday morning.
Police say it happened minutes after 9am in the 1900 block of E. Clearfield Street.
A 54-year-old man was shot once in his head and once in his stomach.
A 49-year-old woman, who’d been in a second floor bedroom, was shot once in her head.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
There has not been a motive released, nor weapon recovered nor arrest made.