Not a bad holiday weekend, but Sunday beats Monday

- Sunday is looking good and should stay dry all, if not almost all day. FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams says to go out and enjoy your pre-Memorial Day cookouts. It’s dry and quiet, and should stay that way all day.

Get in your fun and commemorations in Sunday, before the weather turns wet.

Unfortunately, down south, there are thicker clouds and rainfall, and they will spend the day returning

Then comes the overnight. That rain and thunderstorms will start going on around the region, into the morning.

Sunday at the beach, temperatures should hit the mid-60s with partly sunny skies. Don’t we wish the water temperature would do the same? Then, Sunday night, cloudy with a low of about 60. Monday will get into the 70s after a morning of rain and storms.

Away from the beach, we will be getting cloudier. A sprinkle is possible, but nothing more disruptive.

The rain will really start after midnight, moving in from the west to the east. By 4am Monday, most of us will be covered. By 9am, most of it will have moved away, towards the north and east.

Earlier Memorial Day parades should be fine. After that, there’s an afternoon threat of pop-up showers.

Then, it'll be warmer and drier as we head back to work.