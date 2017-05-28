Man shot twice, killed on the street

- A man was killed after he was shot twice on a Wynnefield street.

Police say it happened at about 2:10am Sunday near the 1700 block of Wilton Street.

Investigators found a trail of blood, which led to where the victim collapsed on nearby Heston Street.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and police said earlier, they thought say he was being chased.

The victim was shot in the face and once in the neck, and taken to the hospital, where he died after 20 minutes.

Police are still investigating a cause and no arrests have been made.