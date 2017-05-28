Shark with Twitter account detected off Jersey Shore

Posted: May 28 2017 03:56PM EDT

Updated: May 28 2017 04:32PM EDT

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WTXF/AP) - That great white shark with its own Twitter account has been detected off the coast of South Jersey -- and she's not alone.

Saturday afternoon, the shark known as Mary Lee was found off Cape May. However, a male great white named Cisco also was detected nearby.

Mary Lee had been tagged off Cape Cod, Mass., in 2012. She has been known to travel up and down the East Coast. She is 16 feet long and weighs about 3,500 pounds.

Wednesday, we reported Mary Lee returned to the northeast after spending summer down south.

She’d been tracked off the coast of Virginia, while her twitter account earlier tweeted out, "Shark pings are a poppin' on the East Coast of the U.S. tonight," along with a map of recent shark paths.

This particular shark has been known to spend time near Virginia, Maryland and Delaware -- east of Delaware's Fenwick Island -- but she has also been tracked as close as Atlantic City. 

