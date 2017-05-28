Free or less expensive food for vets on Memorial Day

- Guests with military ID can enjoy a free meal at participating Hooters, and McCormick and Schmick's locations.

They’re just a few of the many restaurants honoring our service men and women.

Kids can eat for free at Applebee's with the purchase of an adult meal.

Plus Lowes and Home Depot are giving an extra 10 percent discount.

Again, make sure to have your ID with you.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend can be a great time to score some retail deals.

That includes everything from cars to mattresses to kitchen appliances.

Car makers are rolling out incentives from special financing to cash back offers, to rebates.

If you're looking to update your wardrobe, it's the perfect time to buy.

Apparel alone counts for about 40 percent of all Memorial Day sales.

But while BBQs and pool parties are on most people minds this weekend, you will want to hold off on summer specific items.