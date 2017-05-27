Scouts honor fallen veterans at Marietta National Cemetery

- Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Georgia teamed up for the annual Memorial Day Flag Placement at Marietta National Cemetery Saturday morning.

The Scouts placed over 18,000 flags on the graves of the U.S. military veterans.

The event is an opportunity for the next generation to learn about the service and sacrifices of those who gave their lives for our country. It also is an opportunity for the Scouts to learn about the rich history in Marietta.

"We're remembering all the people who fought for American and for freedom," said Boy Scout Cedric McGearity.

The annual flag placement event started almost 30 years ago.