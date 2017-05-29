More than the shore: Memorial Day weekend around Philadelphia

Related Headlines Less rain, not much more holiday sun

- There’s always so much talk about going down the shore for the unofficial start of summer, but Philadelphia is filled with special events, as well. Thanks to the folks at Visit Philadelphia for helping with this partial list, which continues through the summer.

First, need a place to park? Save your change or go visit a friend, if you can find a space. According to the PPA, "We WILL NOT be enforcing meters or time limits on residential blocks today. #HappyMemorialDay, Philadelphia!"

For travel, SEPTA will be on a Sunday schedule. Click here and choose your mode of transportation to see it. Click here to see PATCO’s special Memorial Day schedule.

Penn’s Landing’s RiverRink is open for its third summer season. You’ll find an outdoor roller rink, a nine-hole mini-golf course and an urban beach lounge.

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. is launching its summer 2017 programming, and it’ll run through Labor Day. Head to Old City for after-hours walking tours, colonial pub crawls, storytelling, historic puppet shows and other fun activities.

The National Constitution Center has a variety of special programming in celebration of Memorial Day. Visitors can participate in flag ceremonies when the museum opens and closes, as well as take part in themed crafting, thank-a-vet letter writing, giant-flag-folding lessons and more.

The popular Spruce Street Harbor Park is back for 2017. This year, find new dining options along with popular spots from last year. As always, hammocks, games and multiple places to grab a drink also fill the outdoor oasis. The season runs through Oct. 1.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Franklin Square with more than 25 all-new illuminated lanterns constructed by lantern artisans from China. Two nightly performances through June 11 feature awe-inspiring acrobatics, folk dance performances and more.

Longwood Gardens' Main Fountain Garden -- the centerpiece of North America’s most significant fountain collection, which has had two years of restoration – has more than 1,700 jets and streams soaring as high as 175 feet in the air each night through Sept. 30.

The Parks on Tap series is out at South Philly's FDR Park this weekend. Grab a beer and a bite to eat in one of Philadelphia’s lush extant spaces. A wealth of mobile suppliers bring trucks serving up light fare, craft beer and other adult beverages to spots throughout the city, every week.

Head to the Race Street Pier for super-popular, free yoga sessions. The next takes place 6pm Monday. Don't forget to bring a yoga mat for the one-hour classes. Other classes through fall will be 7am Fridays, 9:30am weekends, and also 7am Mondays.

Look for 648 flags, representing each of the fallen honored at the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial, to be placed in front of the site on Spruce Street at Columbus Boulevard starting at 8:30am. The display kicks off the annual Memorial Day observance which starts at 12:30pm. This year's speaker is Col. Timothy R. Williams USA (Ret.), who is the executive director of the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center, a regional veteran-focused, non-profit which provides comprehensive services for all Veterans and their families. This is the second year Girard Academic Music Program High School and LaSalle College High School students place the flags to kick off the annual observance. The display shape of the small U.S. flags will mimic two folded flags, with the folds symbolizing respect, honor, freedom reflection, courage and sorrow.

Southampton Township will be holding its 138th consecutive annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday. It’s one of the oldest, if not the oldest, Memorial Day Parade in New Jersey. Services are set for 8am at Memorial Field, 8:20am at the Baptist Cemetery, 8:45am at the Methodist Cemetery and 9:15am at Grange Hall. The parade begins at 10am at Main Street, heading from Buddtown Road to Pemberton Road to the Veteran's Monument, where a ceremony will be held.

The annual Media Memorial Day Parade begins at 10am, at State and N. Edgemont streets.

The Battleship New Jersey will honor our military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice with a ceremony at 10am on Memorial Day. The Battleship teamed up with the Bishop Eustace Knights of Columbus to conduct a wreath ceremony at 10 am. The ceremony is free to attend

David's Drive 831, which helps homeless and hospitalized veterans, plans to deliver an estimated $50,000 worth of underwear to the Coatesville VA. Meeting time 12 noon at E. Fallowfield Park. The convoy will leave at 12:45pm, escorted in parade fashion, traveling north on Buck Run Road, then east on Lincoln Highway to Veterans Drive, then up the hill arriving at the Coatesville VA at 1pm. The donation will be delivered in memory of David Turner Jr. All are welcome to join the convoy.

On the business side, all Philadelphia city offices will be closed and there will be no services on Monday. Trash and recyclables will not be collected on Monday. Set them out for collection on Tuesday instead, since trash and recycling collections will be one day behind schedule for the remainder of the week.

All City District Health Centers are closed on Memorial Day, as are all branch offices of the Department of Licenses and Inspections; the North and Northeast Municipal Service Centers; the Marriage License Bureau; all Parks & Recreation facilities; the Free Library of Philadelphia and all of its branches and the executive offices of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, as well as its Violations branch, at Ninth and Filbert streets. Municipal Court's Arraignment Court at The Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, 1301 Filbert St., will be open.