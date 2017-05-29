Less rain, not much more holiday sun

- This Memorial Day will be chilly, windy and damp for most, but not all, of the day.

Most of the overnight rain has moved through, to our north and east, but not all.

Down the shore, the rain is moving out. There’s still some drizzle and don’t expect the clouds to go away. It’ll stay mostly cloudy, but still some breaks of sun. The high temperature will depend on how much of the sun we see and for how long. FOX 29’s Sue Serio is predicting 59 or 60.

Not by the beach and planning to grill? Sue predicts mostly cloudy and 66 at noon, similar conditions but maybe two degrees warmer at 3pm, followed by some clearing. It should be partly sunny and 70 degrees at 6pm.

The shortened workweek should start with fog and clouds on Tuesday, followed by 82 and sunny on Wednesday.