Dallas teen set to play college football murdered hours after graduation

Friends and family are mourning the sudden loss of a popular Dallas teenager, hours after he walked across the graduation stage.



Reginald Henry sat in his son’s room Sunday, surrounded by trophies and medals. Not only did LeDajrick Cox win Prom King at Dallas' Carter High School, he was also named homecoming king, most popular, best looking and best all around. Henry says his son was always sticking up for others, always trying to be kind and make peace. This time, it didn't work.



“He just wanted to do the right thing, wanted to achieve, just tried so hard,” he said, “I was real proud of him.”



Cox was out with four friends, celebrating graduation. Irving Police say around 1:45 Sunday morning, the crew pulled into a 7-Eleven on Walnut Hill. Police say a girl in their group was being cat-called by three men in a white Kia Optima, while on her way out of the store. The guys came to her defense and Cox tried to diffuse the situation.



“Knowing him, he was trying to talk his way out of the situation,” said Henry.



Police say as Cox and his friends drove away, the suspect vehicle followed, heading eastbound on Walnut Hill. That's when police say the vehicle pulled up alongside them and shots were fired.



Three of the boys were hit. Cox took a bullet to his head and side. He died hours later at Parkland Hospital.



“You know, he was my only son. That was it. He has siblings and they look up to him and they were just so happy for him just to see him happy,” said his father, “It's just over. It feels like a part of me is just hurt.”



Cox had plans to play college football at Navarro or Prairie View. Henry says he hopes his son’s legacy will inspire people to keep pushing and achieving.



A vigil will be held at Carter High School, Monday night at 7 pm. Police are looking for any information about the suspects and that white Kia Optima seen in surveillance video.



The other two boys who were shot have survived and are recovering.

*A previous version of this story stated LeDajrick Cox was from Irving. He was shot in Irving but was a Dallas native.