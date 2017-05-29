Family seeks help in locating hit-and-run driver

CRANBURY, NJ (CHASING NEWS) -- After a hit-and-run accident that injured his 13-year-old daughter and killed the family dog, Andrew Huang of Cranbury, New Jersey, has taken to social media.

"It's not on the news anymore and I wanted to make sure it was," Andrew said.

He's hoping a video he made of the aftermath of the crash, using home surveillance footage, will lead to the driver. The video has been shared more than 7,000 times.

On May 10, 13-year-old Mia was walking her dog named Panda when an SUV -- witnesses said it was a 2007-2009 gray or champagne colored Ford Expedition -- struck them just a few blocks from home. The driver sped off, leaving a part of the vehicle's front quarter panel at the scene.

"My dog was killed and my daughter was left unconscious and bleeding in the middle of the road by a driver that did not slow down for a crosswalk and did not stop to render aid," Andrew said.

Mia was hospitalized with injuries including a concussion, a lung contusion and road rash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranbury Police at 609-395-0031.