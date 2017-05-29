NJ man accused of lewd act at library

- Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly performed a lewd act in the Hamilton Township Public Library.

According to police, a man was witnessed by two juvenile females on the upper floor sitting in an aisle between bookshelves committing the act of lewdness while viewing a video on his cell phone at the Hamilton Township Public Library.

Police say the girls alerted library staff who called the police. When police arrived they observed a male matching the description leaving the library via a basement door. Officers detained the man who was positively identified by the juvenile witnesses.

Police say the man was identified as Mitchell B. Richtman, 26. He was arrested and charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.