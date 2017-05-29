Kansas restaurant sign honors fallen soldiers

- A sign outside a Kansas restaurant explaining why they are closed for Memorial Day has gone viral.

Brandon Lee’s snapshot of a Memorial Day sign at a restaurant in Washington, Kansas, has gone viral with other 121,000 shares to date.

The sign says “We have 619,300 reasons to be closed on Monday” referring to a ballpark total number of military deaths in the United States army.

Note that the figures on this sign are just a ballpark of American military deaths from World War One to the War in Afghanistan. The Department of Defense has a more detailed and complete breakdown of the total number of battle deaths since the American Revolution.