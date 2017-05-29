Police step up patrols after string of thefts in Delaware County

- Police say they're tracking a string of thefts affecting local businesses in Delaware County. Tonight, more than a dozen business owners are missing their property, but it's not money that's gone missing.

Eamon O'Hara works hard as a masonry contractor. That's why a thousand dollars in stolen equipment and a day out of work hurts. Police say a man was seen hauling away two truck batteries last Friday night.

"It's just ridiculous now. It's out of control. He went crazy. He took batteries from everyone I talked to," O'Hara explained.

FOX 29 has learned more than a dozen commercial and industrial businesses in Chester and Eddystone were hit. The man was seen driving away in a large gold Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

Three batteries were stolen from one business and five were taken on the same night from a Chester welding shop less than a mile away.

Parker Paving had 10 batteries and battery boxes stolen each worth several hundred dollars.

Police are now stepping up patrols in area parking lots. Businesses are now blocking their driveways with heavy machinery and putting fresh locks on their batteries.

We spoke with another owner who didn't want to be identified who thinks the thief is re-selling batteries or dumping them for scrap.

One of the contractors is putting up a $500 dollar reward for arrest and conviction of a suspect. If you know the person, please call Eddystone or Chester police.