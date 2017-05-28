Driver, victim of fatal car crash identified

- The woman killed after police said the driver of a stolen car slammed into the vehicle in which she was riding has been identified.

Janae Rice, 32, of San Leandro, California, was a passenger in a white Ferrari police said was t-boned by a fleeing red Chevy Malibu Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the corner of McDaniel and Peters streets.

"She lit up the room," said Rice's brother Ray Coleman, who lives in Atlanta. "Very spiritual, very caring, she really lived for her son AJ."

Atlanta Police said they followed the Malibu after it left the West End, where police were conducting an on-going investigation. Officers tried to pull over the driver of the red Chevy Malibu, later identified by police as 25-year-old Demarco Moseley. Police said instead of stopping, he sped off, striking the Ferrari about a block away.

“Police officers said they had lost sight of the vehicle back around Park Street which is a block back when he arrived at the intersection the collision had already happened,” said Sgt. Warren Pickard, Atlanta Police Department.

“I heard tires screeches and then a loud bang so I rushed out to the patio and as soon as I stepped on the patio I saw two officers they cut on their lights and pulled up right here,” said witness Kilan Pace.

Reknesha Connor said it was her friend inside the Ferrari and that they were all visiting from California to celebrate Connor’s birthday.

“I can’t believe this happened, she is such a beautiful person,” said Connor. “She is spiritual, humble, loving she has a son, his father is already deceased so he was all she had.”

Janae's brother said in 2004 his sister was severely beaten and she and her one-year-old son were kidnapped at gunpoint by the child's father. Janae's son is now 12-years-old.

"After going through that you know she found the will to be strong and to live life, have fun as much as possible, take care of her son and do everything for him," said Coleman.

Mosley was booked into the Fulton County Jail and faces a long list of charges including, Homicide By Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana and Theft By Taking.