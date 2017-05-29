1 teen killed, another wounded in Kensington shooting

- Philadelphia police say a teen has died and another was wounded in a shooting on the 2000 block of E. Orleans Street in Kensington.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the back and neck. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he died. Police say a 16-year-old boy was also shot. He sustained a gunshot to the left shoulder. He was taken to St. Christopher's where he is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

