Rocky Statue closed for repairs for 2 weeks

- One of Philadelphia's biggest tourist attractions is now closed to the public and will remain so for two weeks.

City officials closed the area near the Rocky Statue by the Art Museum for repairs.

According to VisitPhilly.com, “Visiting the statue, running up the steps and taking a picture at the top is pretty much a must on your first visit to Philadelphia. It’s a rite of passage.”

Parks and Rec says it's making improvements that include replacing paving and perimeter protection.

Just last month, the Rocky Statue was also off limits to tourists when the NFL Draft forced the entire area to be closed.