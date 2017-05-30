White House communications director resigns

- There have been rumblings of discontent inside the White House soon after Donald Trump became president.

Tuesday morning, we learned White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who is frm South Jersey, told The Associated Press Dubke handed in his resignation before President Trump left for his international trip, earlier this month.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke "made very clear that he would see through the president's international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House."

Dubke has not been a household name.

On April 11, FOX News reported Laura Ingraham called him out “for reportedly telling staffers there is no ‘Trump doctrine’ on foreign policy.

“Dubke also, according to Politico, stressed the need for a ‘rebranding’ of the White House message as the 100-day mark of the administration approaches.”